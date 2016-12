Crowds at Double Island Point: Crowds have descended on Double Island Point for the holiday season.

HOLIDAY crowds have descended on Double Island Point, with one camping regular saying it was the most people she had ever seen at the popular tourist destination.

Industry experts recently reported tourism was booming on the Cooloola Coast, and hope the trend continues not only through new advertising planned into the new year - starting with campaign in Germany - but also workd of mouth from those holidaying on our sunny shores.