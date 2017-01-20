Wanted man tasered after weapons found, say police

POLICE have tasered a wanted man after he allegedly became aggressive when officers found illegal weapons in his car.

The 30-year-old Tiaro man was pulled over by police in Torquay on Thursday night.

Police say the man struggled and attempted to escape when police tried to arrest him.

Police then drew tasers.

It is alleged the man avoided the taser shots in the first attempt and tried to run away from police.

Police allege the man became aggressive towards them and a taser was activated a second time before he was then arrested on Freshwater St at 11.15pm.

The 30-year-old will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

He is to be charged with two counts of serious assault of a police officer, one count of assault or obstruct a police officer and one count of trespassing along with his return to prison warrant.