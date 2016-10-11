'Want to play a game?' Clown's creepy message to girl

Is this the first photographic evidence of scary clowns in Gympie?

WHILE the unconfirmed reports of clown sightings in Gympie littering social media are leaving people dubious, one mother's concern heightened when her daughter received a creepy message from 'Gympie clown'.

"A little concerning guys. My daughter received a message on Instagram today from someone calling themselves gympie_clown asking her if she wanted to play a game," the mother said.

"I reported this to police, will be showing them tomorrow."

A girl received an Instagram message from this account yesterday, her mother reported.

It comes not long after the 'first photographic evidence' of clowns in Gympie emerged on the Gympie Area Clown Updates page on Facebook.

"This was one was sighted standing outside of someone house on Upper Widgee Rd last night," the administrator wrote.

"Not sure if its something that we should be concerned about but better to be safe."

Is this the first photographic evidence of scary clowns in Gympie? Contributed

A Gympie police spokesman said there had been no reports of clowns to the Gympie police or proven sightings, but urged people to be careful on social media.

"People should always be careful who they are messaging and who they're communicating with and any received threats should be reported to police," he told The Gympie Times.

Threatening or harassing people is an offence and sentencing ranges from fines to terms of imprisonment at the top level, the spokesman said.