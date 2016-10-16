26°
News

Walter aims to do 14 triathlons in 14 days

Claudia Filer | 15th Oct 2016 6:00 PM
Walter Harris aims to complete the equivalent of 14 triathlons in 14 days to raise money for his charity, Tasimode.
Walter Harris aims to complete the equivalent of 14 triathlons in 14 days to raise money for his charity, Tasimode. CONTRIBUTED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WALTER Harris will attempt to do the equivalent of 14 triathlons in 14 days to raise funds to improve the lives of families on the other side of the world.

He is embarking on the solo effort that will take him up the east coast of Australia from Byron Bay to Yeppoon on Sunday, October 23.

The two-week event by the numbers adds up to a 1048km overall: 55km run, 5km swim and 988km bike ride.

Walter is expected to arrive on the Sunshine Coast on October 26, with times depending on his movements throughout that day, which can be tracked on an interactive map on his website.

He will use Thursday, October 27, as a recovery day and leave Maroochydore on October 28 to continue his run on to Boreen Point.

The 22-year-old Byron Bay resident has been cycling seriously for only eight months and competed in his first triathlon this year.

He hopes to raise more than $10,000 for his non-profit organisation Tasimode.

The money raised will go towards an organic sunflower seed factory, which will create a self-sustainable project to enable the next generation of children to have a proper education.

Walter hopes that this factory will help the single mothers to generate a wage but he says the first step is to teach them first how to use money efficiently.

"We'll give them the orientation and take it step by step," he said.

"A lot of organisations run for the profit of donors and we're hoping to organise a project that is truly non-profit.

"I think the biggest motivator for me is there was a young boy, A1, and he passed away in my arms from rabies.

"It was such a moving moment for me and it kind of changed everything."

He made his decision in that moment that he had to do something to help.

Walter first travelled to Africa at age 17, following his passion for music and was taken aback by the low standard of living in many parts of the continent.

"I lived in a mud hut for six months and had a few incidents happen," he said.

"I had a gun put to my head and a scorpion bite."

In Tanzania, an average 53% of women fall pregnant before the age of 18 and due to a lack of funds needed to provide food, clean water, education and shelter, these mothers are generally not able to raise their children.

Although the project is focussed on the single mothers, the overall goal is the sustainability of future generations.

"If the single mothers aren't making enough money to sustain their children's lives, that next generation is living in poverty, too," Walter said.

He said his triathlon feat is to raise awareness for the cause and he hopes that people will join in his run while he's passing through towns along the route.

Walter expects to complete his mission by November 5, and he will travel back to Tanzania in January to begin the project.

Donate to Walter's cause and follow his footsteps at www.tasimode.org

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  byron bay tasimode triathlons yeppoon

The one-woman walking machine pushing for our health

The one-woman walking machine pushing for our health

WHEN asked why she joined the Kick the Kilos campaign to drive health and fitness in our region, Gaylene Johnston asked, "Why not?”

New hours for Rainbow Beach waste management facility

The Rainbow Beach waste management facility will have new open hours from November 1.

Rainbow Beach waste management facility will have new open hours.

Minister has 30 days to 'come clean' about Gympie TAFE

Minister for Training, Yvette D'Ath, was asked to answer the Parliament about advice from TAFE Queensland regarding the empty and unused building.

Perrett gives D'Ath 30 days to come clearn on Gympie TAFE building

ALL IN A DAYS WORK

CREATION: Aaron Lodder with his mascot creation Boom.

Basketball history made in Gympie

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Blaze trails with garage sales next weekend

Plenty of stuff will be on offer at the sale trail.

Get ready to grab a bargain next weekend.

Art is sexier than chocolate - or is it?

GREAT DEBATE: There are lots of events happening in Gympie for Rush, including the Great Art Debate at the gallery on Wednesday night.

Great Art Debate a delectable way to spend the evening

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and the competition on THe X Factor heats up.

  • TV

  • 16th Oct 2016 6:00 AM

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland hosts the TV series Man Up.

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

Miranda Kerr's security "stabbed in eye", shoots intruder

Security guard confronted intruder after they had jumped the fence

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Dennis Sisters out to impress in X Factor Monday night

Gympie's adopted songbirds Briannah and Tiana Dennis will be out to impress Iggy Azalea on The X Factor on Monday night.

Briannah and Tiana Dennis will be out to impress in X Factor

TRULY MAGNIFICENT!!

15 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $459,000

Situated high on the hill overlooking Gympie is this lovingly maintained Queenslander. Which consist of 3 spacious bedrooms plus an office. This is truly unique...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME PRICED TO SELL!!

10 Helen Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 1 $298,000

This fabulous property new to the market and priced to sell must be viewed and you'll be so pleased you did. Located just behind the Southside Shopping Centre in...

CONVENIENT LOCATION!!

144 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $309,000

Only minutes' drive to the CBD and only 200m walking distance to a school is this two story brick home situated on a large 2,023 m. This makes this property in a...

PRICED TO SELL FAST!!!!

104 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 2 $235,000

First to see will buy this property that is situated on 5 acres with a lovely park like eucalyptus forest. The tropical gardens are drought tolerant and create a...

WHEN POSITION IS EVERYTHING!!

Unit 7/11-14 Shayduk Close, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 2 1 $249,000

This is the perfect lifestyle! Amazing views, minutes from CBD and no work to do!! Relax on the patio overlooking the city lights and enjoy peace and quiet. This...

RELAX, RETREAT AND ENJOY

28 Limestone Drive, Widgee 4570

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Ever wanted that peace and tranquil lifestyle but still only be a short scenic drive to town. Well now is your opportunity with this unique property. The brick...

BEAUTIFUL FAMILY HOME

16 Sully Close, Jones Hill 4570

House 3 2 2 $340,000

This family friendly home is located in a very quiet cul de sac in sort after Jones Hill. Just 3 minutes to schools and 8 minutes to the town centre this 1.5 acre...

THIS IS WHERE IT ALL BEGINS!!

116 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $279,000

Stop looking this is the place for you!! If you have been looking for a private spacious three bedroom brick home on a large block, this one is the one! The...

INVEST OR OCCUPY!

16 Butler Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $255,000

This two storey home is a must see. Situated on 825 m2 block with an excellent back yard. Rooms on the ground floor can be used for teenager retreat, extended...

REFRESHED AND REJUVENATED!!

244 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 3 OFFERS OVER...

This solid high-set home is situated on 2.7 acres on the North side of Gympie. It has recently been renovated and features 3 good sized bedrooms (2 with...

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Good food, ghost stories, and a slice of local Gympie history

STILL STANDING: Kim Smith has looked after the old Queenslander for 20 years.

KINGSTON House still makes an impression after 115 years.

Big moves ahead for Gympie housing market

HOUSING BOOM: Agents are predicting big things for Gympie property in the near future

REAL estate agents are predicting big things for the housing market

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.