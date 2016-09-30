"Wake up you doughy lot, and stop with the 'local' rubbish"

LET IT GO: This letter writer supports the petition for an inquiry into Gympie Regional Council but says wanting to hold on to the "good old days” when only locals got the big jobs will hinder what the petition is trying to achieve.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

LIKE hundreds of others I've signed the change.org petition raised to support Cr Glen Hartwig's call for an inquiry into shenanigans at the Gympie Regional Council.

But it was with trepidation that I signed, because there's a lot in the preamble of the petition which smacks of the all too typical "old school", old Gympie, way of thinking which arguably hasn't served us all that well and isn't likely to serve us well into the future, as we suffer the growth we "have to have".

The petition comes with calls for more "locals" at council department head level, something which should only be considered providing there's locals best qualified and suited to the positions.

Being "local" doesn't necessarily make a person best qualified to provide the services a fast growing population needs. There's nothing in good management which says locals should hold positions if there's better qualified people available.

Some of us believe that the role which started this latest stir, the head of engineering, was held by the same person for long enough, and that there's signs aplenty which show what's been done around Gympie in recent years reflects a lack of forethought toward or catering for the growth we're experiencing.

"Loyalty" should only go so far but that seems largely what those who raise and promote the petition base their arguments on. That, and wishing to hold on to the "good old days" which are largely no longer relevant as the population grows and requirements change.

Mentioned is that none of the current department heads live within the area.

That may (or may not) be true. Like so many things spoken as facts around here for all I know that may be just another myth which has become "fact" through chatter, in the absence of openness and accountability councils here have for too long hidden from.

There's probably anti-discrimination laws which would prevent council only employing locals but there must be ways to offer incentives for those employed by council to live here.

They should live here, so they live with their decisions, and so their salaries in greater part get spent here, but that shouldn't stop those from outside being employed if they're the best we can get.

In short, I very much support the petition for an inquiry into the goings on in council, and the secrecy with which so much is done but I ask those who raise the circulating petition to rethink their approach.

Their accent on "localness" is likely to undermine any worthwhile result and any such inquiry could lose its true purpose and strength.

Sooner or later the "locals" will have to face the facts that they no longer have Gympie and surrounds to themselves.

The last council election was absolutely pathetic in how it became an "I'm more local than you are" race and sadly most of the elected councillors reflect that.

That's what inward, backward, and westward thinking does while all the while the growth and the changes come at us, mainly from the south.

Wake up you doughy lot, and stop with the "local" rubbish, so that your petition, and any resulting inquiry, may have some chance of actually achieving a meaningful result.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket.