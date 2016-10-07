Visitors stretching Rainbow holidays

Tourists like Patrick Ankjaer had a whale of a time at Rainbow Beach this week.

Rainbow Beach holidays: Ingrid Kola and Andrea Faundez chat about their Rainbow Beach experience.

HOLIDAYS in Rainbow Beach are extending well past the school term, with people from as far as Chicago still enjoying the sunny skies, and getting a free whale watch too.

Rainbow Beach businesswoman Ruth Modine said, while the holidays had started slow, things soon kicked into gear.

"The second week was pretty good, especially the last weekend, that was very, very good,” she said.

She said the majority of the first week campers had travelled across to Fraser Island, but those who had stayed on the mainland had been rewarded.

"The people who were at Inskip the first week of the holidays had a magic view, because they had the whales.

"A lot of them went through the inlet part there on their way north.”

Mrs Modine said the continued sunny weather had been great, and was a good sign for the long lead-up to Christmas.

Some people, like Andrea Faundez and Ingrid Kola, though, were taking advantage of the good weather Rainbow Beach was still experiencing.

From Canberra, the pair had enjoyed the opportunity to feed the dolphins in Tin Can Bay and spend some time at the beach with their children, and had also been lucky enough to sight a whale on its way back up the coast.

It was a similar story for Amanda and Mike Kraus, who were at the tail end of a three month holiday.

"It's beautiful and quiet, and a nice place,” Mr Kraus said, adding they had loved the chance to catch the coloured sands.

"We've not seen anything like that.”