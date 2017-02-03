Visa card spree earns teen $1500 fine

SHORT $20, Joshua Beau Searle decided to us the ANZ visa card he found at Rainbow Beach.

Happy once the transaction went through, he then embarked on a spending spree which ended with a $1500 fine and an order to pay more than $300 in restitution.

The court heard the 19-year-old Gympie resident used the card in eight separate transactions between October 23-25, 2016, at service stations and hotels around Rainbow Beach and Gympie.

Among the items he bought were lollies, chips, a 20l jerry can, fuel and ice cream, with the last purchase coming when he took his friend out and shouted him a birthday meal.

The court heard Searle, who pleaded guilty this week to one stealing charges and eight fraud, was identified by CCTV footage from he places he used the card.

Representing Searle, lawyer Mark Oliver said although his client had been "pretty happy” when the transaction went through, it was his friend's encouragement that had pushed him to keep using it.

Ultimately, Mr Oliver said Searle's actions could be summed up as "young and dumb”.

Magistrate Graham Hillan also fined Searle $200 for bail breaches, and another $300 for a 2012 trespassing offence and a failure to appear on that charge.

Mr Oliver told the court the trespass had happened when Searle was 12 years old and hanging around with mates at One Mile School.

Police subsequently found his DNA on a cigarette butt he had discarded after he had "tried... and didn't like it”.