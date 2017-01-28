31°
Visa cancelled, injured Gympie migrant wants fair go

scott kovacevic
| 28th Jan 2017 4:00 PM
Seriously hurt in 2014 and still undergoing treatment, MD Gaziur Rahman is unable to work after his visa was cancelled.
Seriously hurt in 2014 and still undergoing treatment, MD Gaziur Rahman is unable to work after his visa was cancelled. Renee Albrecht

RECOVERING from an horrific injury to his leg, MD Gaziur Rahman has spent two years working his way back to his feet.

Now he's knocked back again by a cancelled visa, leaving the Bangladesh immigrant with no income and facing an uncertain future.

With no work visa Mr Rahman's employer, Nolan Meats, was forced to let him go, and with one expensive surgery still needed he is ineligible for Centrelink help. The whole process has left him anxious about the future.

"My question is how can I live,” Mr Rahman said.

In August 2014, Mr Rahman and two friends were cycling home from work on East Deep Creek Rd when he and one other rider were seriously injured in an accident.

"One car lost control and the car hit me.”

He was so badly injured in the accident part of his thigh bone was found at the scene the morning after.

With the help of Workcover, Mr Rahman overcame a bad infection in his leg and is now nearing the end of his rehabilitation although he is still unable to bend his knee.

His cancelled visa has changed all that.

"Workcover said we don't want to pay any wages for you because you don't have a work permit, it's illegal for us.

"(They) said they will pay just for my treatment, they will look after my treatment but they don't want to pay any lost wages,” he said.

Born in Bangladesh, Mr Rahman fled to Australia in fear for his life for political reasons.

Processed in a detention centre, he was granted a temporary work visa in 2013.

He has frequently applied for a permanent visa but has been repeatedly declined, and at the start of this year immigration cancelled his work visa. Without it, he cannot access healthcare assistance for his treatment.

Mr Rahman said the Department of Immigration no longer accepted being afraid for his life as an acceptable reason for him to stay in Australia. "It's very stressful now,” he said.

While he has a hearing set for April 10, until then he has no income source.

Community and former work colleagues have rallied around him, with a Gofundme page established to help Gazi, as his friends call him, cover the cost of living while Mr Rahman's status remains uncertain.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said he was concerned at Mr Rahman's plight but his ability to help was limited.

Wide Bay MP Llew O&#39;Brien.
Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.

"Unfortunately due to privacy considerations I have only been able to make limited enquiries on Mr Rahman's behalf.

"He is welcome to contact my office again and provide me with some more details to enable me to make more enquiries of the Department Immigration and Border Protection.

"I can confirm that Mr Rahman has been referred to the International Organisation for Migration for assistance.”

The Gympie Times has contacted the IOM, but so far has not had a response.

Gympie Times

Topics:  government government assistance immigration injured visa

