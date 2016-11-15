VIDEO: Eastern brown in chicken box a nasty surprise

ONE resident had a nasty surprise last weekend when they found the world's second most venomous snake in their chicken pen.

The five-foot long eastern brown snake was curled up in a chicken box on a Mothar Mountain property on Saturday afternoon.

The owner called in snake catcher William Pledger, who quickly extracted the intruder.

Mr Pledger urged residents to be mindful snakes could be anywhere and "never underestimate where a snake can get".

"Please be aware and don't try to deal with the situation yourself," he said.

"Always call a snake catcher."

Credit: William Pledger - Youtube