VIDEO: Close call as car fire threatens Gympie home

Elizabeth St car fire: Gympie firefighters narrowly saved a house from flames when a parked car caught fire on Elizabeth St.

THICK, dark smoke and loud 'explosive pops' had neighbours rushing to the scene of a car fire yesterday evening at Elizabeth St.

The vehicle, which was parked inside a fenced yard and had large flames spilling from its body and onto the fence, was threatening the house just metres away.

Usually a quite residential street, nearby resident Michelle Honey (who captured the event on video) said neighbours came rushing out around 6pm to find the home owner safely on the street and awaiting emergency services.

Within minutes a Gympie Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew arrived and extinguished the blaze, leaving a shell of a car and a burnt out fence.

A Gympie QFES spokesman said the fire came very close to the house and with a leaking near-full fuel tank in the car, it had the potential for the event to be very serious.

He said power to the house was isolated overnight due to damage to the home's power line running directly above where the car had been parked.

Police officers, paramedics and Energex workers were also on the scene.