Video: Boy boasts about using cat as a bowling ball

DISTURBING video footage has emerged of a Gympie teenager using a cat as a bowling ball.

A mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said her child showed her the footage after receiving it on video-sharing platform Snapchat.

She said she was left "disturbed" by the video, which shows a boy throwing a cat across the floor.

The cat tumbles several times before running away.

The video's caption reads, "When going for a strike it's all about the spin."

The mother said the boy was from Gympie, and hoped his parents would see the footage.

"Makes me wonder what else he does to the poor cat," the mother said.

"His parents might like to know how he treats the family cat, especially if they are paying the vet bills."

She described the act as animal abuse.