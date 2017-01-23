33°
Victory's new principal brings international experience

Jacob Carson | 23rd Jan 2017 6:00 PM
BRAND NEW YEAR: Victory College's new principal, Brett Costin.
BRAND NEW YEAR: Victory College's new principal, Brett Costin.

FROM his early days growing up and working on a farm in regional Queensland to the dizzying heights and glamour of Qatar, Brett Costin is hoping to bring a world's worth of education experience to Gympie.

Named Victory College's new principal, Mr Costin is aware of the challenges the new role brings, but says he feels ready to tackle them head on.

"This is my first time as a principal, and there are obviously a number of differences - there's certainly not as much one-on-one interaction you'd get in the classrooms,” he says.

"But in my time I've learned a lot from my colleagues, and I really want to make the effort to be a seen and well-known presence around the school.”

Having taught across the world in his 22-year-long career, Mr Costin says he is hoping to bring innovation and growth to Victory College, while also maintaining the high academic and sporting standards the school is known for.

"What teaching in Qatar taught me was a greater understanding of differences amongst people, and I'd like to encourage our students to approach their studies with grit and determination,” he said.

"In terms of innovation, we're looking into things like the introduction of coding classes as well.

"As a country boy I know the community is so strong in a place like Gympie and it's important that the school remains a part of that community.”

Mr Costin says his passion for helping young people was as strong as ever.

"It's the basis of my leadership style,” he said.

"So much of the work we do is about building those important relationships.”

Topics:  back to school new term school principal victory college

