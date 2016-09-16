Victory College rides away with equestrian hat-trick

GYMPIE'S Victory College has reined itself a hat-trick.

For the third year, the Victory equestrian team has won the Fraser Coast interschool competition at the Maryborough Equestrian Park.

The recent competition involved more than 200 riders from about 50 schools from all over Queensland.

The grounds were packed to capacity, with riders competing in a multitude of disciplines including dressage, jumping, western and sporting.

Over the past few years, Victory College has wowed spectators and organisers with its high level of competitiveness.

VICTORY RIDE: Year 5 student Sophia Choveaux training at the Victory College Equestrian Centre.

Supported by new coach and teacher Rachel Scott, the Victory team riders worked hard in the lead up to the Maryborough event with regular training days at the college's Equestrian Centre. Once again, the college had nearly 30 riders in attendance.

Up against stiff competition, Victory College stole the show by taking out the Overall Points trophy.

Particular mention goes to Lachlan Dore and Mathilda Wood for taking out Reserve Champion in their age divisions.

Miss Scott said she was immensely proud of the students' achievements over the three days.

"They have exhibited outstanding riding skills and good sportsmanship toward fellow riders and competitors,” she said.

"All their hard work and training has really paid off,” Miss Scott said.

"We can't wait for next year.” - CONTRIBUTED