Verna's bikkie recipe no secret

STILL THE BEST: As the Queensland Country Womens Association struggles to survive, Gympies Verna Hay welcomes a new generation.

YOU are never too hard up to afford the ingredients for Verna Hay's "station biscuits.”

"We call them 'hard ups'. They hold together in the saddle bags so when the men were out mustering, if they had the chance to boil a billy, they would have something to snack on.”

You can find her recipe in CWA Country Treasures, printed in 2001, along with a lot of other wholesome and tasty recipes that everyone should have access to.

But if you want a free sample, here is her biscuit secret, one that has kept many of drover from the hunger pangs that occur when you haven't got time to eat a full meal.

"You take two tablespoons of butter or margarine (the original says "dripping”), three cups of self raising flour, one cup of sugar, half a teaspoon of salt, a cup of currants, a teaspoon of mixed spice,” she advises.

The method is fairly straightforward too.

"Rub the dripping into the dry ingredients.

"Add the currants and enough milk to make a stiff dough.

"Roll it out and cut into rounds. "Cook in a moderate oven until brown.

"It's not that they are hard to chew, but they seem to be sticky enough to hold together, even when bouncing around on horseback,” she said.