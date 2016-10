ROLLOVER: Emergency services headed to a vehicle rollover on Tin Can Bay Rd.

A MAN and a woman have been taken to Gympie Hospital following a single-vehicle car crash on Tin Can Bay Rd.

Emergency services were called to the scene earlier this afternoon, after their vehicle and attached caravan rolled over.

The woman is believed to have injuries to her face and ribs, while the man who is aged in his 70s appears to be fine.

Ambulance media confirmed both passengers are in a stable condition.