Vehicle blaze holts traffic

The burnt remains of a vehicle that was allegedly dumped at Six Mile.

THE smouldering remains are all that is left of a vehicle that was allegedly dumped off the Bruce Hwy near Six Mile, Gympie.

Early this afternoon Police and Queensland fire and rescue officers were called to the location to find the vehicle ablaze.

Traffic was forced to a stand still and the Hwy closed, as crews struggled to access the fire which was promptly rendered under control.

A police spokesman said that while the incident is still in the early stages of an investigation, it is suspected the torched car was involved in an earlier hit-and-run traffic incident in Gympie today.

South bound traffic is now back to normal after some motorists experienced slight delays.

The start of the blaze is yet to be determined.