33°
News

Vehicle blaze holts traffic

Tom Daunt | 8th Oct 2016 1:29 PM
The burnt remains of a vehicle that was allegedly dumped at Six Mile.
The burnt remains of a vehicle that was allegedly dumped at Six Mile. Tom daunt

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE smouldering remains are all that is left of a vehicle that was allegedly dumped off the Bruce Hwy near Six Mile, Gympie.

Early this afternoon Police and Queensland fire and rescue officers were called to the location to find the vehicle ablaze.

Traffic was forced to a stand still and the Hwy closed, as crews struggled to access the fire which was promptly rendered under control.

A police spokesman said that while the incident is still in the early stages of an investigation, it is suspected the torched car was involved in an earlier hit-and-run traffic incident in Gympie today.

South bound traffic is now back to normal after some motorists experienced slight delays.

The start of the blaze is yet to be determined.

Gympie Times
Get set for a super hot Saturday

Get set for a super hot Saturday

AFTER a week of cold starts the Gympie region heads into the weekend with the promise of a super sunny Saturday and top temperatures of 33 degrees.

Rolling out the red carpet for film fest opening

UP IN LIGHTS: Crowds fill the Prospector's Hall at the Gympie Civic Centre for the Opening Night of Heart of Gold.

THE GYMPIE Civic Centre was transformed for the Heart of Gold.

Council to appoint water advisory board

WATER BUSINESS: Gympie water supplies and sewerage services will be a commercial operation under new council policies.

Gympie Regional Council votes to commercialise its water supplies

Vehicle blaze holts traffic

The burnt remains of a vehicle that was allegedly dumped at Six Mile.

Suspect vehicle on fire

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Rolling out the red carpet for film fest opening

UP IN LIGHTS: Crowds fill the Prospector's Hall at the Gympie Civic Centre for the Opening Night of Heart of Gold.

THE GYMPIE Civic Centre was transformed for the Heart of Gold.

Latest deals and offers

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

Alyssa Azar was determined to conquer the highest peak in the world but also wanted the last say in case she did not make it back down Mt Everest alive.

Visitors stretching Rainbow holidays

Tourists like Patrick Ankjaer had a whale of a time at Rainbow Beach this week.

Good weather has lead to extended holidaying at Rainbow Beach.

Brock mini-series will get hearts racing

Matthew Le Nevez plays Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock. Supplied by Channel 10.

MATT Le Nevez portrays Australian great Peter Brock in Ten's biopic

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

Win a gardener's dream trip to Melbourne

Don't miss your chance to win!

Want to win a gardener's dream trip to Melbourne? Read on!

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts also on the bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

A Great Address - For Your New Home!

178 Lawson Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant ... $200,000

An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant land in the beautiful sought after Pie Creek Area. Welcome to 178 Lawson Road (Lot 7 Zerner...

CONVENIENT LOCATION!!

144 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $309,000

Only minutes' drive to the CBD and only 200m walking distance to a school is this two story brick home situated on a large 2,023 m. This makes this property in a...

COMFORTABLE AND AFFORDABLE LIVING AT IT&#39;S BEST

53 Noosa Rd, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 1 $230,000

A great investment or starter home could be yours for the taking. This low set brick home ideally located just minutes from the town centre on a 749m2 block.

FIRST HOME? - LOOK AT ME!!!!

194 Dan Meurant Drive, Curra 4570

House 2 1 1 $242,000

This highset timber home is situated on a gently sloping 10,000m2 (2.5ac) elevated block with lovely views and high enough to catch the breezes. The home boasts 2...

A PIECE OF PARADISE CLOSE TO TOWN

15 Barrett Road, Widgee 4570

House 4 2 1 $375,000

Situated in Widgee approx 15 minutes west of Gympie is a 2 year old, 4 bedroom Weathertex home on a fully fenced 5 acres. All the bedrooms have built-ins with the...

CITY VIEWS

64 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $235,000

This Gympie city home was built by one of Gympie's best known and respected builders. The 4 bedroom or 3 bedroom plus office home was built with the best hardwood...

PRICED TO SELL FAST!!!!

104 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 2 $235,000

First to see will buy this property that is situated on 5 acres with a lovely park like eucalyptus forest. The tropical gardens are drought tolerant and create a...

NEAT AND SWEET

9 Sorrel Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This immaculate brick family home has been so well maintained and sparkles like brand new. From the street this home offers an elevated position amongst other...

Bush at Rear ... Modern Exciting Home

19 Habitat Circuit, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Unique.. Privacy Plus. Bushland at the rear and no neighbours on one side. This Exclusively Listed Quality lowest 4 bedroom home has all the modern finishes, 2...

CHARMING CLASSIC

23 Minya Road, The Palms 4570

House 3 1 2 $297,000

I would like present 23 Minya Road. This classic but modern Western Red Cedar property has lots of appealing features to offer. Positioned between the trees...

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?