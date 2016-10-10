Vehicle blaze halts traffic

The burnt remains of a vehicle that was allegedly dumped at Six Mile.

THE smouldering remains are all that is left of a vehicle that was allegedly dumped off the Bruce Hwy near Six Mile, Gympie.

Early this afternoon police and Queensland fire and rescue officers were called to the location, where they found the vehicle ablaze.

Traffic was forced to a standstill and the Bruce Hwy was closed as crews struggled to access the fire.

A police spokesman said while the incident was still in the early stages of an investigation, it was suspected the torched car was involved in an earlier hit-and-run traffic incident in Gympie today.

Southbound traffic is now back to normal after some motorists experienced slight delays.

The start of the blaze is yet to be determined.