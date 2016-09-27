Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award, it was announced yesterday.

Mr Burgess won the Bob Hawke Landcare Award, which was presented at the 2016 National Landcare Awards in Melbourne on Thursday night.

The award is named after the former Prime Minister who worked with agricultural and conservation interests to found Landcare.

The award was collected on Mr Burgess' behalf by Glenda Pickersgill with whom he worked on the campaign to save the Mary Valley from the Traveston Crossing Dam.

Mr Burgess is recovering in hospital from surgery, Ms Pickersgill said.

He is also an energetic supporter of the work of his wife, Elaine Bradley, in encouraging economic recovery by the new breed of small property owners now moving into the valley.

The award citation says Mr Burgess "has run Wurraglen Nature Refuge in Dagun, Queensland, for nearly 20 years, developing the property which combines sustainable market farming and light grazing. Stephen's blend of biological and organic farming principles combined with holistic management practices demonstrates every aspect of the Landcare ethic.”