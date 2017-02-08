Valentine's Day on the horizon

WIN: Annette Geurtz from Florist of Distinction will offer one lucky winner the chance to get flowers once a month for a whole year.

WITH Valentine's Day just around the corner, who wouldn't want to win a year's supply of flowers?

The Gympie Times and Florist of Distinction are giving you the chance to win a gorgeous bunch of flowers every month for a whole year!

Keep a close eye out for the entry form in the Gympie Times, fill in your details and drop it into Annette at 46 Mary Street, and come Valentine's Day, you could be a winner.

And while flowers are the ultimate way to declare your love to that special someone, why not declare it for all the world to see?

Or at least the whole of the Gympie Times readership, anyway.

The Gympie Times will be running a special Valentine's Day classified section next Tuesday, so why not post your own special classified to let your Valentine know you are thinking of them?

Prices start at $40.

Call 5480 4200 and select option four on the menu or pop into the office at 44 Nash Street, Gympie to discuss your special Valentine's Day message.

And don't miss our special Valentine's Day feature in tomorrow's edition of the Gympie Times where you can read the heartbreaking story of a love that has endured for more than 70 years.