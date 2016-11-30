Use it or lose it, Gympie: letter

NEW BUS STOP FOR GYMPIE: Darren Sanim, leading hand concreter for the Gympie Council, works on the new disability access for the bus stop in Monkland St.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

USE IT OR LOSE IT

WHAT do I think of public transport in Gympie?

It's extraordinary; second to none.

Thanks Polleys and your great team of cheerful and helpful drivers. For many years now you have kept me happily living independently, cheerfully helping me with my wheelie walker and shopping and allowing me to get out and about.

I appreciate all you do for me and I am sure my fellow passengers will back me up.

To the critics I would say "use it or lose it” considering the few who do use it, we are lucky to have this great service and I am sure if more passengers and the demand was there, the service would be extended.

Pat Sellen,

Gympie.

SENTENCE APPALS

I WAS appalled to read of the rape of a seven-year-old girl who was saved by her friend.

The culprit was given a 20-month prison sentence.

I thought the justice system was here to protect the innocent.

This innocent little victim will be physically and emotionally scared for life and her friend and their families will also suffer emotionally.

There was a case of a two-year-old being raped and apparently because the baby "wouldn't remember” the sentence was light.

What is our society coming to when judges don't use the full force of the law to punish these pedophiles?

As adults I thought that the most important job we had was to protect children?

Melodie Zylstra, Gympie.

BAD YEAR FOR WOMEN

UNDERSTANDABLY, women and girls may be feeling a bit disheartened across Australia as 2016 draws to a close.

Hillary Clinton's shock defeat by Donald Trump in the USA presidential election hurt for many of us.

It was also a shock reminder of the misogynistic behaviour our first female prime minister, Julia Gillard, was subjected to when she held Australia's top job.

Women face everyday sexism every day.

In Australia, research by Plan International revealed that just eight per cent of girls and young women feel they're always treated equally to boys.

Only 14% say they always receive the same opportunities to succeed as boys.

Following our event on how to tackle everyday sexism, participants including government representatives, researchers, journalists and the online community outlined strategies we can all adopt, both men and women, to fight gender inequality:

Check your language, don't say "you run like a girl”.

Instead of telling girls they look beautiful, tell them they're strong.

Call out everyday sexism, and stop laughing at sexist remarks.

Check your unconscious bias, there's no such thing as men's work or women's work, boys or girls chores.

Value women for their personalities and intelligence, not just their looks.

Celebrate women leaders, and encourage girls to dream big.

Lead by example as children mirror our behaviour, it's our responsibility to ensure their generation leaves no glass ceilings intact.

Clare Price,

Plan International Australia

Plan International is a global organisation, working in more than 51 developing countries to provide children with access to basic rights like education, food, clean water, health, protection, play, and a good standard of living.