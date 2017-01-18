Find a furry friend on National Pet Adoption Day

RESCUE pet organisations will visit PETstock Gympie on Sunday, February 5 to raise awareness of pet adoption as part of National Pet Adoption Day.

The initiative, which will run between 10am and 2pm, led by not-for-profit animal rescue organisation PetRescue, seeks to find lifelong and loving homes for all homeless pets across Australia.

Every year, about 230,000 healthy pets remain unclaimed in Australia's pounds and shelters.

That's roughly 110,000 dogs and 120,000 cats left homeless each year facing an uncertain future.

It's estimated more than 100,000 pets were killed in pounds nationally last year.

PetRescue Co-Founder Vickie Davy said pets of all types, sizes, breeds and ages could end up in rescue through no fault of their own - including more unusual pets such as ferrets, pigs, rats, mice, racing pigeons and even pet snakes.

"Our goal is to turn heartbreak into hope for orphaned pets. If just one in five pet seekers chose to adopt a pet instead of shop, we could end pet homelessness Australia wide," Ms Davy said.

"More often than not we see pet owners who care deeply about their pets, but due to changes in circumstances that are beyond their control, they reluctantly have to surrender their pet. "Animals who find themselves homeless are still good pets. Most commonly, it is the owner's change in lifestyle that results in pets becoming abandoned, as opposed to behavioural issues with the animal."

PETstock Chief Executive Officer, Shane Young, said National Pet Adoption Day encourages Australians to consider giving a rescue pet a forever home.

"PetRescue figures show the adoption of pets is increasing 38 per cent year-on-year, demonstrating how saving every homeless pet in Australia is possible. Last National Pet Adoption Day saw at least 400 pets find forever homes and we're hoping to increase on this figure this February."

"Adopting a pet is a hugely rewarding decision that can ultimately save the life of an animal in need. All it takes is for pet seekers to make the ethical choice of adopting, rather than purchasing from a pet shop or breeder to find homes for our nation's homeless pets," Mr Young said.

Before joining their new family, adopted pets are de-sexed, vaccinated and treated for parasites as well as having undergone a comprehensive veterinary and behaviour assessment.

For more information, visit PETstock.com.au or PetRescue.com.au.