28°
News

USC Gympie offers free course for adults returning to study

4th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
USC Careers and Graduate Employment Adviser Tracy-Madonna Wylie.
USC Careers and Graduate Employment Adviser Tracy-Madonna Wylie.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IMAGINE a course at university with no exams, homework or assignments and free tuition and workbooks.

That is exactly what the University of the Sunshine Coast is offering to people in the Gympie region who are thinking of taking their first step in returning to study at university or TAFE.

USC will provide the University Skills for the community course at its Gympie campus for adults of all ages who may not have studied formally for some years, or who did not finish high school.

USC Careers and Graduate Employment Adviser Tracy-Madonna Wylie said the course would help demystify university and allow people to explore potential study and career pathways.

"With no tests, homework or exams to worry about, this is the ideal course for those wanting to sample higher education and discover what opportunities are available to them."

Mrs Wylie said the five-week program would help participants develop their skills as researchers and writers.

"People will learn how to recognise and develop their skills gained from work and life experience and turn them into academic reading, writing, speaking and listening skills.

"One of the major benefits of the course is that it is done in a supportive group environment that helps to build their confidence and capacity for learning."

The course will be delivered in two-hour weekly session over five consecutive weeks, starting today, from 5-7pm at USC's campus in Cartwright Rd.

All workbooks are provided free of charge and there are no tuition costs.

To register email pathways@usc.edu.au or phone (07) 5550 1397.

Gympie Times

Topics:  education, study, university, university of the sunshine coast, usc gympie

Cooler conditions aid fire fights near Gympie

Cooler conditions aid fire fights near Gympie

Better conditions ease threats from Glenwood and Borumba fires

Can we turn abusive boys into respectful men?

Shelley Strachan

How sad that these innocent children are already so traumatised

'Justice' for all as Justice Crew delivers for Gympie

BIG SHOW: Brilliant and athletic performers, Justice Crew, kept their act full of surprises and excitement at Gympie Civic Centre on Sunday night.

Justice Crew rock the Gympie Civic Centre

The Gympie runners chasing a good time

ON TRACK: Tanya Hehir and Ralph Frankcom are kicking the kilos without falling into a boredom trap.

THE HASH House Harriers are proving exercise isn't a chore.

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

'56 torchbearers celebrate Diamond anniversary display

Members of the 1956 Olympic torch relay in Gympie gathered to celebrate the opening of a display for its 60th anniversary (from left) Geoff Brown, Bevan Cross, Con Comino, Lyall Roberts, Lex Dodt, Garnet Grant, Mathew Hamilton, and Henry Bath.

Members of the 1956 torch relay gathered to open a new display

Latest deals and offers

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Kenilworth horizons in sight for talented Gympie artist

RIGHT: Gympie artist Ken Gailer will exhibit his work at the Kenilworth gallery this month.

Gympie artist Ken Gailer is exhibiting at Kenilworth

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

'Justice' for all as Justice Crew delivers for Gympie

BIG SHOW: Brilliant and athletic performers, Justice Crew, kept their act full of surprises and excitement at Gympie Civic Centre on Sunday night.

Justice Crew rock the Gympie Civic Centre

A little piece of Australia in Martin Clunes' backyard

Martin Clunes pictured on Norfolk Island in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

DOC Martin star hosts new series Islands of Australia.

perfect place 2 call home!

6 Heather Joy Crescent, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $275,000!

Quaint, cute, country, comfortable, cosy, homey, neat as pin, are just some of the words that would describe this property. So if it is the country life with a...

time 2 build your new home!

L1 Snow Court, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land 0 0 2 $139,000!

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! What are you waiting for! No better time than now to plan and build your new home and live the quiet country life on...

want a spacious and stylish home 2 own!

29 Premier Avenue, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $360,000!

This spacious and stylish home is located in the blue chip real estate belt of Echelon Estate and for the discerning buyer exceptional living will begin here! ...

time 2 settle down in the country!

17 Jamie Avenue, Curra 4570

2 1 5 $255,000!

Just the perfect property to start up your own country lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of city living. Never too late to own your own home on small...

PIE CREEK BARGAIN!!

420 Eel Creek Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 5 3 2 AUCTION 16th...

This beautiful lowset brick home that was built in 1985 and is situated on almost 5 acres in the popular Pie Creek area. Inside the home is 4 bedrooms all with...

love 2 live here!

15 Glenbar Road, The Palms 4570

3 1 2 $319,000!

Love to escape to the country? Love peace and quiet? Love to own your very own piece of nature? Love to have it all? Are you feeling the love? Well you will here!

want 2 be free!

224 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 REDUCED TO...

Ohhhhhhh soooooo private 69 acre bush block. Need, want, would love to escape the maddening crowd? Well this property is certainly all that and then some! Want to...

2 x 2 bullet proof investment duplex!

15 Withey Street, Southside 4570

4 2 2 $349,000!

Hard to beat this for a great investment opportunity. Currently renting at $450.00 per week. Yep thats right you do the MATH! Solid as, low maintenance, block and...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY - RIVER FRONTAGE !!

1815 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

4 2 4 Auction

Executive brick home on approximately 70 acres, fully air-conditioned with river frontage to the Mary River. This is surplus to government needs and presents a...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Builder and roofer are cleared in faded roof case

CLEARED: a Gympie builder has been cleared of blame for sunscreen damage to a roof.

Gympie builder cleared over sunscreen damage claim

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Gympie Century 21 owner forges his own path

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton.

It's been a meteoric rise over the past few years for Billy Mitchell

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.