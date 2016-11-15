28°
News

USC Gympie to open its doors to prospective students

15th Nov 2016 2:44 PM
MEETING PLACE: Allison Quinn from USC Gympie (centre) helping St Patricks College Year 12 student Tamsin Searles and her mother Kait Searles with admissions advice during a recent visit to the campus.
MEETING PLACE: Allison Quinn from USC Gympie (centre) helping St Patricks College Year 12 student Tamsin Searles and her mother Kait Searles with admissions advice during a recent visit to the campus.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PROSPECTIVE students and community members are invited to drop in to explore the University of the Sunshine Coast's Gympie campus any day next week.

USC Gympie is hosting the week-long Meet USC from Monday, November 21 to Friday, November 25 at its campus in Cartwright Rd.

The free event encourages residents to find out about the study options available at the local campus.

People can call in between 8.30am-5.30pm to talk with advisers about their preferred degree, find about fees and scholarships and take a campus tour.

USC Gympie offers full degree programs in Business Management, Marketing, Commerce, Accounting, Nursing Science and Education. Students also can complete the first year of a number of degrees at Gympie before studying the remaining subjects at USC's main campus at Sippy Downs.

Another popular course is USC's Tertiary Preparation Pathway program (TPP) that helps to prepare students for university.

Students who complete TPP can gain direct entry to most USC programs.

More details at www.usc.edu.au/learn/courses-and-programs/meet-usc.

Gympie Times

Topics:  open week usc gympie whatson

BOOK NOW: Blitz offers pet microchipping for just $10

BOOK NOW: Blitz offers pet microchipping for just $10

PETstock Gympie to hold microchip blitz on November 19 and 20

YOUR PHOTOS: Supermoon rises over Gympie

Anna-Riitta Ovaska took this gorgeous photo from Buchannan Street.

Residents turn eyes to the skies

VIDEO: Eastern brown in chicken box a nasty surprise

Five foot long snake had already "had a feed"

Man severs fingers in circular saw accident at Tiaro

It is believed the man had severed several fingers.

Local Partners

USC Gympie to open its doors to prospective students

Chance for prospective students to explore uni campus

What's in the community diary for Gympie today?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region today.

Community dairy for Tuesday, November 15

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

HEIDI Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children, and she's no longer worried about her shape.

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers' Closer

Actress reveals singing voice.

She sings in an acoustic cover of Chainsmokers' smash Closer.

Ralph Fiennes wins big at Evening Standard Theatre Awards

The winners from the 2016 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Blue singer Duncan James rushed to hospital

Blue singer Duncan James was rushed to hospital

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling doesn't think she's quite there yet with screenplays

"Ape in heels": Racist slur targets Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama has been called an "Ape in heels" by a property developer in West Virginia, whose social media post was praised by the county's mayor.

“I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels.”

Howzat! Adele to play at The Gabba

Adele is coming to Queensland to play at The Gabba.

First major concert at The Gabba since Sherbert in 1973

KILKIVAN AT ITS BEST!!

20 School St, Kilkivan 4600

House 4 2 6 $339,000

Situated on a 4047m2 gently sloping block in a quiet no through road is this lovely 4 bedroom brick home. Just a short walk to local primary school, public...

ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY!

45 Molteno, Gootchie 4650

House 3 2 4 $419,000...

Welcome to 45 Molteno Road, Gootchie QLD 4650 beautifully kept neat and tidy hardy plank home on approx 23.8 acres. Inside this home consists of all the creature...

25 fantastic acres close 2 town!

121 Old Goomboorian Road, Veteran 4570

4 1 6 REDUCED TO...

We have all heard the phrase as rare as hens teeth. Well that pretty much sums up this property! Useable scenic 25 acres with a 4 bedroom home, with good water...

Eye Catching Design - Be Quick

8 Boambillee Circuit, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $318,000

Don't miss your chance to be the proud owner of this exclusively listed home with eye-catching design and a motivated vendor. This home is only approximately 7.5...

Excellent Price- Great Block

78 Golden Hind Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Price reduced & the vendors wants this block sold !! This excellent ... $94,000

Price reduced & the vendors wants this block sold !! This excellent block of 1053m2 is ready for your new home !!! being surrounded by great homes in this area.

PICTURE PERFECT ACREAGE

83 Neusavale Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 2 4 $440,000

Situated on 3.2 fully fenced, level acres is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is in a great location. This home features a new large kitchen with plenty of...

the 1 you only get 2 dream about!

1718 Anderleigh Road, Anderleigh 4570

5 4 3 $595,000!

Summerlea Homestead is one of those properties that you have only dared to dream about, but for the lucky buyer it will soon become their new reality. Way below...

need 2 pinch yourself this 1 is 4 real!

18 Ces Rivers Road, Tamaree 4570

3 1 2 NOW ONLY...

This property has got the lot and then some. It really is absolutely the ants pants of modern, comfortable countryside living. Gardeners, families and...

want just a really nice place 2 live!

49 Glen Eden Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 4 NOW ONLY...

Everything about this property is just nice! Really nice! It is located in a great Estate. It has got street appeal from the minute you pull up out the front. The...

want 2 own just THE perfect property!

24 Tegan Road, Curra 4570

4 2 4 REDUCED TO...

Looking for a bit of stylish living in the countryside? How about a property in a great location, with a great outlook and at a great price? Then you will not be...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!