USC Gympie to open its doors to prospective students

MEETING PLACE: Allison Quinn from USC Gympie (centre) helping St Patricks College Year 12 student Tamsin Searles and her mother Kait Searles with admissions advice during a recent visit to the campus.

PROSPECTIVE students and community members are invited to drop in to explore the University of the Sunshine Coast's Gympie campus any day next week.

USC Gympie is hosting the week-long Meet USC from Monday, November 21 to Friday, November 25 at its campus in Cartwright Rd.

The free event encourages residents to find out about the study options available at the local campus.

People can call in between 8.30am-5.30pm to talk with advisers about their preferred degree, find about fees and scholarships and take a campus tour.

USC Gympie offers full degree programs in Business Management, Marketing, Commerce, Accounting, Nursing Science and Education. Students also can complete the first year of a number of degrees at Gympie before studying the remaining subjects at USC's main campus at Sippy Downs.

Another popular course is USC's Tertiary Preparation Pathway program (TPP) that helps to prepare students for university.

Students who complete TPP can gain direct entry to most USC programs.

More details at www.usc.edu.au/learn/courses-and-programs/meet-usc.