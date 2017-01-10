RECALL: Gympie firm contacting General Motors buyers

CONVERTED: One of many big American vehicles converted to right-hand-drive by Gympie-based firm Performax, now administering the General Motors recall of some vehicle software.

PERFORMAX is administering a big part of a manufacturer's recall for two of the Gympie firm's US-sourced pick-ups.

It is all part of the journey for what began as a Gympie workshop converting big American cars to right-hand drive for registration in Australia.

Now with franchises over much of the east of the continent, the firm finds itself administering Australia's part of a recall of computer software.

"No problem," a company representative said in Gympie yesterday.

"All big manufacturers occasionally have safety recalls if they find something wrong.

"We have about 100 vehicles we have to do.

"It's a matter of downloading the latest GM software into them," he said.

The recall involves the vehicles' sensing and diagnostic module, which may be subject to a software defect, a company announcement said recently.

"A faulty SDM may not trigger the airbags or seatbelt pre-tensioners during a collision when required."

The company has already notified most local owners of the vehicles, which are the 2014 to 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 sold in Australia between May 2015 and last October.