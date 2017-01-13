Urgent warning as sun danger peaks for heat and UV

HEATWAVE AND UV DANGER: It will be late in the day before it is even safe to go outside for any length of time today, according to an urgent health warning issued by Cancer Council Queensland and Queensland Health.

CONTINUING extreme heat and UV radiation have prompted an urgent Cancer Council and Queensland Health warning.

A joint news release said the heatwave is due to get worse today and tomorrow, with severe temperatures and high UV.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said Queenslanders needed to take "every precaution” for their health in today's and tomorrow's extreme conditions.

"Where possible, people should avoid sun exposure - especially when the UV Index is three or above, from about 7.30am over the next few days," Ms Clift said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a peak UV reading today of 17, rated as extreme, and well above the "three” reading warned of by Ms Clift.

Although possible showers may bring some relief this afternoon, there was no guarantee.

"Keep yourself and your family cool - stay in air-conditioning, drink as much water as possible and schedule outdoor activities later in the day, when the UV Index falls below three."

Queensland Health executive director Dr Mark Elcock said anybody could be at risk of falling ill as a result of the prolonged hot spell.

But, he said infants, the elderly, pregnant and breastfeeding women, obese people and people with some pre-existing medical conditions were particularly vulnerable.

So are pets, the RSPCA advises.

And anyone can neglect to drink enough water, putting them in danger of serious effects from heat stroke.

"Be alert to the symptoms of heat-related illnesses which may include heat rash, muscle cramps, heavy sweating, paleness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting or fainting," Dr Elcock said.

"If heat stroke is suspected, people should seek urgent medical treatment."