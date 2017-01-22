Rescue chopper at Goomboorian crash, woman hurt near Curra

DOUBLE CALLOUT: Emergency crews have been called to two road crash scenes near Gympie, both reportedly involving injuries

UPDATE:

A RESCUE chopper has been called to a reported vehicle crash in difficult country near Goomboorian, an ambulance official has confirmed.

And a woman, in her late 40s or early 50s has been taken to Gympie Hospital after a single vehicle motorcycle incident about 3km north of Curra, about 8.55am.

The woman is said to have suffered lacerations and bruising to her body and has an arm or leg injury, but is believed to have been transported in a stable condition.

No further details are yet available about the Goomboorian incident, although a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the chopper had been called in because of the inaccessible nature of the crash site.

No confirmation or details are yet available of a third reported incident near Bauple.

...

EMERGENCY crews are racing to the scenes of two serious traffic crashes near Gympie

One, near the intersection of Tin Can Bay and Tagaigan Rds occurred about 9am.

The other, believed to have occurred soon afterwards, in reported to be on the Bruce Hwy, about 3km north of Curra.

Both are reported to involve injuries to vehicle occupants.

No further details are yet available.