UPDATE: Man airlifted after Wide Bay Hwy crash

CRASH SCENE: Emergency crews work to save the occupants of two vehicles involved in this afternoon's head-on crash on the Wide Bay Hwy near Sykes Rd at Lower Wonga.

UPDATE: A MAN has been cut from his wrecked Ford Falcon after being seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Hwy at Lower Wonga this afternoon.

The highway is blocked in both directions and is expected to remain that way for some time as police investigate the crash.

A rescue helicopter has taken the man to Brisbane.

The man is suffering chest, abdominal and pelvic injuries after the crash, in which his white sedan and a dark coloured Toyota Hilux collided head-on.

Both vehicles were towing trailers at the time of the crash, which occurred about 3km from Bells Bridge.

The woman has been taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash occurred near the intersection of the highway with Sykes Rd.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the Queensland Ambulance Service called her organisation at 1.45pm.