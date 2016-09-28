UPDATE: Gate opened at night before family's chickens killed

The Southside owner of two dogs who killed a family's pet chickens says they were let out of his yard late last night.

SOMEBODY opened a Southside man's gate late last night and caused heartbreak for one 8-year-old boy.

The angry owner wants to know who opened his gate to let out the two dogs who then killed four pet chickens at a nearby property.

The owner, who asked not to be named, said he had just spent $15,000 building a Colorbond fence to keep his dogs in, only to be blamed for the actions of a person who apparently opened his gate.

"I own three lots in Watson Rd and the fence around them is 220m, including 180m that I just built.

"I'm getting run down as an irresponsible dog owner, but I've spent about $15,000 to keep them in.

"My gate doesn't lock, you just press a button to open it, but I thought I lived in a better neighbourhood than that,” he said.

"My mate left at 11pm and any time between then and 8am, anyone could have opened the gate,” he said.

It was around 1pm that Johns St resident Sharon Bothams was woken by her dog barking about 1am.

She did not realise why until about 6.30am when she went into her back yard to find two dogs had got into her chook pen and killed the family's four pet chooks.

She told the Gympie Times this morning of her 8-year-old son Lachlan's heartbreak over the death of his playmates.

The dog owner said the incident should not have happened in a place like Southside, and says he is very concerned that someone has sabotaged his extensive efforts to fence in his property - and his dogs.