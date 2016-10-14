22°
UPDATE: Bianca Gawne is alive

Frances Klein
| 14th Oct 2016 8:40 AM
Bianca Gawne (pictured) who was last seen at a property on Noosa Road at Tandur on October 5, has contacted police.
UPDATE:

MISSING Gympie woman Bianca Gawne is alive.

Police confirmed this morning the 20-year-old, who has been missing for more than a week, made a phone call to Queensland police yesterday morning.

Gympie CIB Detective Sergeant Rob Lowry said investigations into Ms Gawne's whereabouts is continuing.

"Although there's been some positive news we need to make sure that Bianca is safe and well before we close the investigation," he said.

He said the phone call was made to police by a woman claiming to be Ms Gawne, and although there have been prank phone calls in missing persons investigations in the past, that has been ruled out in this case.

READ: 'She's just vanished': Family's horror as answers fall short

He said police are urging Ms Gawne to make contact again and attend a police station to speak with an officer to confirm she is safe and well.

Detectives have made an assurance that her privacy will be maintained and her location will not be disclosed.

More potential sightings of Ms Gawne in the Gympie region that were reported to police were ruled out yesterday.

The Gympie Times is expected to meet with police and Bianca's family today for more information. 

