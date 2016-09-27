Unwise for Mayor and CEO to ignore public opinion

CONCERN and anger over some information and decisions coming out of Gympie Regional Council refuse to go away.

The murmurs of discontent are growing into rumbles, and from some quarters, howls of protest. Where will it end? How long can it be ignored?

I have no doubt Mayor Mick Curran, CEO Bernard Smith and those councillors most loyal to them would love it to all just go away.

But I don't think that's going to happen.

Hundreds of residents have already put their name to the petition giving momentum to Cr Glen Hartwig's call for an independent inquiry into the council following the resignation of head engineer Bob Fredman.

Others have openly said they are afraid to sign for fear of retribution (their club missing out on a grant, their business missing out on a contract).

I sincerely hope that is not how our council operates, but whether or not it is, is moot. There is a distrust out there that is poisonous. It's a shame because the council is doing some good work and future planning (Lake Alford, town beautifications, the aquatic centre).

It is reasonable to resist "knee jerk" reactions to the ebb and flow of public opinion, but it would be unwise to ignore a groundswell.

Something has to change.