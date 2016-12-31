UN does have merit

I READ that Pauline Hanson has supported her party colleague Sen. Roberts's call for Australia to withdraw from the United Nations.

In one respect, it makes a welcome change to see members of that party in open agreement for a change.

However, it is disappointing to see that it's on an issue which would see us on par with the likes of South Africa and its League of Corrupt Buddies.

The concept of the UN was born from the ashes of the Second World War and although it has been a spectacular failure at times to prevent some the conflicts which have occurred since its inception, its ideals are still admirable ones; albeit not ones shared by some.

Putting aside for one moment the failures of the political wing (the General Assembly and Security Council), the contributions made by other UN bodies such as UNICEF, UNHCR and the World Health Organisation are invaluable. These bodies' continued successes, as is the UN's own existence, is sadly dependent on the whim of politicians and the influence of powerful lobby groups; all with their own agendas and particular sets of motives and paranoias.

I always roll my eyes whenever I hear a politician accusing the UN of interference in domestic issues; if you can isolate corruption or genocides or other particularly bad behaviour by those in power as "domestic issues”.

We all need RULES. The human race as a whole clearly hasn't reached the stage yet where we can operate without oversight. You will always have politicians who believe that basic standards of behaviour don't apply to them.

Whether that be China thinking they own the South China Sea, Turkey's continued denial of the Armenian genocide or seizure of Kurdish lands, Indonesia's invasion of West Papua or Israel's constant disregard for convention in its settlement construction program.

All these, as well as other examples, can point to the failure of the UN as a body to make any progress sometimes.

However, the UN's ability to operate is dependent on the goodwill of its component states to act co-operatively, and unfortunately, sometimes domestic concerns and regional alliances get in the way.

Sometimes it would be nice if one could grab a few international politicians by the scruff of the neck and bang heads together as you say, "Look you idiots! Sort out this situation and stop acting like spoilt brats”. Unfortunately, such actions remain out of the power of we ordinary folk.

But just like spoilt brats, some world leaders cannot accept admonishment.

I just wish they would stop acting like butter wouldn't melt in their mouths, man up and accept that the UN should have the right to step in and act when ordinary people (and who cares what their skin colour, ethnic roots or faiths are) are being severely wronged by either their own country or a neighbour.

The world is a small place these days. And although each nation has a right to govern themselves, they do not have the right to behave however they like.

Too often, politicians have been guilty of dressing up abhorrent acts in the guise of sovereignty.

Now, One Nation or others might accuse the UN of interfering in the rights of countries or of being one giant, useless talkfest.

On the former accusation, if a country's government is acting badly, why shouldn't the international community do something about it?

On the latter accusation, talk might be cheap, but isn't it more preferable than the alternative?