UCCC's new playground a big hit - naturally

17th Jan 2017 10:00 AM
BIG MOMENT: Uniting Church Child Care Centre children and director Kelli Radford (back right) help open the centre's new sustainable playground with (from left) Cr Mal Gear, Member for Gympie Tony Perrett, Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Gympie Mayor Mick Curran.
BIG MOMENT: Uniting Church Child Care Centre children and director Kelli Radford (back right) help open the centre's new sustainable playground with (from left) Cr Mal Gear, Member for Gympie Tony Perrett, Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Gympie Mayor Mick Curran.

THE temperature may have been 38.5 degrees - and it may have felt like 48.5 degrees - last Saturday but that did not stop the unveiling of a new playground at Gympie's Uniting Church Child Care Centre.

Centre director Kelli Radford said the new playground provided a natural, sustainable environment to educate UCCCC children while also supporting its educators and the community.

Ms Radford said the Playground for Sustainable Development project was designed and managed by Lukas Ritson from Brisbane-based company Own Grown Organics in consultation with the centre educators, children and parents.

"The work carried out used local businesses for the project as much as possible -Tamaree Timbers, Campbell's Landscape Supplies, Pizza Hut, Shaw's Family Meats, Gympie West Store, the Victory Hotel, Shady Rest Motel, Handy Hire, Coates Hire, local labourers, Urban Grass, Cardale Concrete Pumping, Gympie Landscape supplies and Blue Sky Fencing,” she said.

Special guests at Saturday's opening included Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, Member for Gympie Tony Perrett, Gympie Mayor Mick Curran, Councillor Mal Gear along with current, new and past UCCCC families, staff and committee members.

Ms Radford said apologies were received from Aboriginal Elder Aunty Lillian Bourke and a "very special parent”, Karen Hawkins, who played a big part in getting the project started.

Topics:  child care centre gympie uniting church playground sustainable

