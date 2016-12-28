Two separate accidents, one injured overnight

Ambulance services were called out to two separate single vehicle accidents last night.

ONE woman has been injured and a teenager has escaped unharmed in two separate single vehicle accidents overnight.

At Tamaree, a woman in her 30s was taken to Gympie Hospital with an arm injury after her motorized buggy rolled over on her property about 6.15pm yesterday.

According to a QAS spokesperson, the woman was in a stable condition.

About 10.30pm, emergency services were called out to Moy Pocket when a teenager's car rolled on Moy Pocket Rd.

He was assessed on the scene by QAS, and released with no injuries reported.