Two great places to celebrate Melbourne Cup for a cause

RAISING funds for those in need is the best excuse to frock up and catch the action on Melbourne Cup Day this Tuesday November 1, with two great events in Gympie donating proceeds to great local charities.

You can help raise funds for cancer sufferers at the Supporting Chemotherapy in Cooloola Inc (SCIC) Melbourne Cup Luncheon at the Gympie Pines Golf Club from 11am.

Half the proceeds will support Michelle Connell's vital cancer treatment, with the other half going to upkeep of the SCIC's accommodation for cancer sufferers receiving treatment in Gympie.

Tickets include a two-course luncheon, canapes and bubbles on arrival.

Raffles and sweeps will run through the day, along with fabulous prizes for best hat, jockey colours and best dressed couple.

Tickets are $45 per person.

For tickets and bookings contact Innovations on 54828300, Gympie Pines Golf Club on 5481 2795 or Marlene on 0402 286 571.

Also kicking off at 11am, the Little Haven Melbourne Cup Lunch will raise funds to help pallative care patients.

Be at the centre of the racing action for this event at the Pavilion at Gympie Race Track.

Enjoy the VIP event with a hat parade, raffles and sweeps, a fashion parade and full TAB facilities while big-screen televisions broadcast the Melbourne Cup.

Tickets are $50, and include race track entry, champagne and canapes, and a two-course lunch.

Contact Little Haven on 5482 9091 or Foxy Lady on 5482 7010 for tickets, or buy tickets online at littlehaven.org.au.