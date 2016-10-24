Two crashes overnight keep Gympie paramedics on the run

The crash scene at Crescent Rd and Appollonian Vale.

DRIVERS have escaped injury after a two-vehicle crash in Gympie yesterday afternoon, while another man wasn't so lucky after a motorcycle crash near Glenwood early this morning.

Paramedics were called to the first crash scene on the corner of Crescent Rd and Apollonian Vale at 5.48pm on Sunday.

They assessed all involved in the crash, but none required transport to hospital.

The crash scene at Crescent Rd and Appollonian Vale. Tom Daunt

Less than 12 hours later, another man crashed in a motorcycle accident on the Bruce Hwy, about 10km north of Glenwood.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 5.10am this morning.

The man, aged in his 30s, suffered an arm injury and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.