Two boys injured in Alford Park crash

CLOSE CALL: Two boys are lucky to have escaped serious injury after the car they were in was t-boned at the turnoff to Alford Park.

TWO boys are being assessed by Paramedics after their family car was t-boned by an oncoming four-wheel-drive at Alford Park.

The silver sedan was believed to have been turning onto the Bruce Hwy before colliding with the larger vehicle.

The boys are believed to be in a stable condition according to Gympie Ambulance OIC Wayne Sachs.

"At the moment it's likely they'll have some soft tissue injuries, probably a bit of bruising,” he says.

"It could have been a very different story, when you look at the damage done to the car.”

Traffic on the Bruce Hwy near the area has slowed as tow-truck operators work to remove the two vehicles.