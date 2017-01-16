Two boys injured in Alford Park crash

TWO boys are being assessed by Paramedics after their family car was t-boned by an oncoming four-wheel-drive at Alford Park.
The silver sedan was believed to have been turning onto the Bruce Hwy before colliding with the larger vehicle.
The boys are believed to be in a stable condition according to Gympie Ambulance OIC Wayne Sachs.
"At the moment it's likely they'll have some soft tissue injuries, probably a bit of bruising,” he says.
"It could have been a very different story, when you look at the damage done to the car.”
Traffic on the Bruce Hwy near the area has slowed as tow-truck operators work to remove the two vehicles.