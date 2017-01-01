Twin helicopter rescues at Cooloola Coast

RACQ Life Flight with QFES Swift Water rescue team during joint exercise at Cooby Dam in preparation for summer storms/floods. December 6. 2016

IT was a bad way to end the year for two men on the Cooloola Coast yesterday, with a rescue helicopter being used in two separate incidents to transport the injured to hospital.

A man in his 20s has been taken to Nambour Hospital after neck injuries inflicted a day earlier failed to improve.

Unable to land near the man's Double Island Point camp site due to the remote location, high tides and proximity to other campers, he was instead winched off the ground just before 9am yesterday morning.

Later yesterday afternoon, a 47-year-old German tourist was also taken to Nambour Hospital via helicopter after being knocked from his jet ski off Rainbow Beach.

The crash left the man with a broken leg and was treated by paramedics at the scene of the accident, before being driven to a nearby cricket ground to be placed into the chopper.

Both men are believed to be in a stable condition and are awaiting further medical treatment.