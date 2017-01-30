32°
Turf club stalwart made life member

Tom Daunt | 30th Jan 2017 5:28 PM
DESERVED: Spencer Slatter (left) receives his life membership from Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill.
DESERVED: Spencer Slatter (left) receives his life membership from Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill. LEEROY TODD

IN HIS address to the 300 strong crowd at the Gympie Turf Club's 100 Club launch at The Pavilion on Saturday night, newly appointed Gympie Turf Club life member Spencer Slatter said he did not take the job for the accolades - he did it because he wanted to.

Mr Slatter now joins an exclusive list of high-profile locals as a turf club life member, after playing an instrumental part in the club's resurrection from its de-registration in the early 2000s.

He told The Gympie Times that he saw the strength of Gympie racing as a reflection of the people involved.

"Our strength is the community spirit behind our race meetings,” he said.

"As a social event the races in Gympie are as good as you can get.”

Mr Slatter is just the fifth person to be awarded life membership behind Ted Fisher, Bill Swan, John Pulham and racing expert Barry Fitzhenry.

Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill said Slatter was a pillar for the club even through its darkest times.

"He was essential in getting the club back on track after a rough period,” Mr Gill said.

"It is just his dedication and commitment.

"He has definitely helped me in my roll as president.”

What started off as an interest in all things equestrian, blossomed into a love affair with horse racing and the social element it provided the community.

"I love the social side (of racing),” he said.

"It is a great thing for a town to have a strong race club.

"There are lots of groups that benefit from the races.”

The Gympie Turf Club next meets on March 4 for the Garrads Horse and Hound race-day.

The next regional meet is in Bundaberg on February 4.

Topics:  gympie turf club races fashion spencer slatter the pavilion

