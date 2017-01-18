38°
Truthful hyperbole and the great garlic bread shortage

Shelley Strachan | 18th Jan 2017 5:40 AM

IT WAS the crisis that threatened to stop the nation yesterday.

Stories about the horror (yes folks, horror) national garlic bread shortage were going bonkers online.

One punter summed it up when she posted under the story:

"Dun, dun, dahhhh! (woman screams).”

While some of you no doubt feel compelled to put your face in your hands and weep for humanity at this "news”, I would urge you to remember Einstein's theory of relativity (i.e. everything is relative).

What's important to some, is very unimportant to others.

Have you ever tried to eat pasta without garlic bread? Don't mock the anguish until you have.

So, as we move slightly further into 2017, and start to tackle the real issues, keep in mind the tongue-in-cheek attention this story received and be grateful for the light relief. It's all been a bit of fun.

Not quite as dramatic as the headlines would have you believe, but not quite truthful hyperbole either.

Think of it as the curtain raiser to the terribly serious news event later this week, when the creator of so-called truthful hyperbole, Donald Trump, is sworn in as President of the US and the world holds its breath to see what happens next.

Dun, dun, dahhhh! (woman screams).

Gympie Times

Topics:  donald trump editorial editorial comment garlic bread recall

