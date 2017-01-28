Trust and love for 50 years for Gympie couple

GOLDEN LOVE: Dorie and Bernard Muller will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today. LEFT: One of the only photos the couple has of their wedding day.

IT'S not every day a couple celebrates their 50th wedding anniversary, but today is that day for Bernard and Doris Muller.

"It rained all day," Dorie recalled of their wedding. "It rained in Kilkivan and all the way down to New South Wales (where the couple spent their honeymoon)."

Bernard and Dorie married in the Presbyterian Church in Kilkivan and Bernard says the little chapel is still there.

"It didn't burst into flames, like your stepfather said it would," he teased Dorie.

Although the photographic studio in Kingaroy did burn to the ground, where the couple's negatives of the big day were waiting to be processed.

"He'd printed one off but was waiting for us to decide which photos we wanted," Dorie said.

Still, they have a couple of precious photos from the day, taken by friends and family who attended the wedding on January 28, 1967.

Their union was seven years in the making, because although the couple met each other when Dorie was 14, Dorie's mum was adamant she wasn't to get married before she turned 21.

"She said once we've known each other that long, we'll know if it will work," she said.

Bernard admits, he had nerves on the day; he was so nervous he left for his honeymoon without his wallet.

Dorie said she was sure it was love at first sight.

"You must have looked at me the right way," she said to Bernard.

The couple raised three children and numerous horses with race-horse Tip and Away enjoying successful runs at the Gympie racecourse and at other rural meets.

These days the couple enjoys watching the horses from afar but Dorie likes to sing country music and does some yodelling.

"I enjoy singing," she said.

And yodelling she says isn't that hard.

"When you have a horse stand on your foot you'll soon yodel," she laughed.

And Bernard is her number one fan.

"But we almost didn't make it," he said of their 50th anniversary.

"Last year she had to have a bypass."

Dorie had a quadruple bypass operation in mid 2016.

"It just goes to show, it doesn't matter if you're fit and active," she said.

As for the secret to a long and happy marriage?

"You have to love and trust one another," Dorie said.

"Be honest with one another and don't fight over the small things."

The couple will have a private celebration in Widgee today with a number of friends and family, the highlight of which will be cutting a cake topped with a porcelain decoration used on their original wedding cake from 50 years ago.