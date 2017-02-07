WHAT a pleasure it was to be part of the fund raising evening for spinal cord accident victim Scott Hoare on Friday night.

Yet again, the people of the Gympie region proved they are hard to beat when it comes to community spirit and generosity.

Special praise to the young organiser and Scott's best friend Ben Post, who did an outstanding job to bring the night together and run it. A true blue and moving display of Aussie mateship. There wasn't a dry eye in Club 88 at one stage of the evening.

Community spirit has also rallied around popular personal trainer, dad and businessman Paul Frampton, who underwent surgery for bowel cancer on the weekend after being diagnosed just last week.

The gofund me page set up to help Paul and his family through raised more than $14,000 in less than 23 hours and was well past $15,000 last night.

Combine this with the $13,500 raised in a few hours for Scott on Friday night and you've got some mighty generous souls considering this is far from the wealthiest region in the country.

To help Paul and his family, visit the gofundme page helpbigpaulkickcancer.

To help Scott and his family, visit #liftwithscott Help A Coach Move Again.