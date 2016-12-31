36°
Trucks spark road safety fears

31st Dec 2016 5:00 AM
RESPONSE: Neilsen CEO Mario Panuccio (right ) and Group Quarry Manager Rob Snowden at the Kin Kin Quarry Site.
RESPONSE: Neilsen CEO Mario Panuccio (right ) and Group Quarry Manager Rob Snowden at the Kin Kin Quarry Site. Geoff Potter

A KIN KIN resident has taken the local quarry operator to task about the speed and noise of trucks on the local road.

Former Noosa Council candidate Allan Bonsall wrote to the Neilsen Group CEO Mario Panuccio after previously meeting him in Kin Kin to discuss "a working relationship between the Kin Kin community and the quarry”.

"Exactly what we feared as a community at that time is now coming to fruition,” Mr Bonsall said in his letter.

"At the meeting you professed your desire to work with the community to minimise the impact of the quarry on the lives of residents.

"One point in the discussion was the impact of trucks on the safety and the ambience of the community. At the time the community did not proceed with the discussions because we believed your attitude was unbending.”

Mr Bonsall said in recent weeks the quarry trucks using Pomona-Kin Kin Rd have been subjecting his family and other residents to unnecessary noise from air brakes.

And he has also been "alarmed at the frequency of trucks travelling at unsafe speeds”.

"I have followed several trucks along this section of the road,” Mr Bonsall said.

"It is clear that they are unable to stay within the white lines at the speeds they are travelling.

"It is equally clear that if they need to use air brakes on either side of the range they are travelling at speeds that are not conducive to road safety.”

Mr Bonsall suggested Neilsen instruct the drivers to change driving habits, which would "resolve a great deal of animosity towards your company”.

Mr Panuccio said he met Mr Bonsall two years ago to "open the lines of communication between the quarry and the community to resolve any further issues”.

"Since that meeting Mr Bonsall has not contacted Neilsens with any issues or complaints,” he said.

"In relation to trucks visiting our site, it is important to note that Kin Kin Quarry does not operate its own trucks.

"All trucks to the quarry are local contractors who are inducted in our driver protocol to ensure they are aware of the need to drive safely upon leaving our site and on the local roads.

"We are not sure how Mr Bonsall could identify trucks on the Kin Kin- Pomona Rd that had visited our site, however we would be happy to follow up any instances of unsafe driving should he provide us with this detail,” Mr Panuccio said.

Topics:  kin kin quarry road safety trucks

