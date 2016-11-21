30°
Traffic comes to halt as truck crashes on Bruce Hwy

21st Nov 2016 7:14 AM

BREAKING: Traffic on the Bruce Hwy is backing up after a truck crashed into a crane in the south-bound lanes. 

The crash happened at Forest Glen, just past the Ilkley Rd overpass, about 3km north of the Sunshine Mwy on ramp.

Witness Khylie Wood said it looked like the truck had hit the side rail.

"Windscreen and front end was smashed," she wrote on Facebook.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is warning drivers to expect delays as lanes have been reduced. 

A man involved in the crash has received a minor head injury. Paramedics are assessing him at the scene. 

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  bruce hwy crash

