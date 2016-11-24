BRUCE HWY: Traffic stalls as truck, car towing caravan crash

BREAKING: Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Bruce Hwy, reportedly involving a truck and a car towing a caravan.
Paramedics were called to Bells Creek, near the Roys Rd overpass on the Bruce Hwy about 10.30am.
The truck, towing a trailer, and the 4WD towing the caravan collided in the south-lanes.
The truck then swerved into the median strip where it came to rest.
The caravan suffered extensive damage and the car towing it was also damaged.
Drivers have reported on Facebook the the highway has come to a halt and traffic is building quickly.
The Department of Transport and Main Roads has confirmed one lane is blocked and drivers can expect long delays.