BRUCE HWY: Traffic stalls as truck, car towing caravan crash

SMASHED: A caravan was severely damaged in a crash with a truck on the Bruce Hwy.

BREAKING: Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Bruce Hwy, reportedly involving a truck and a car towing a caravan.

Paramedics were called to Bells Creek, near the Roys Rd overpass on the Bruce Hwy about 10.30am.

The truck, towing a trailer, and the 4WD towing the caravan collided in the south-lanes.

The truck then swerved into the median strip where it came to rest.

A truck and a 4WD towing a caravan crashed on the Bruce Hwy at Bells Creek. Facebook: Sunshine Coast Police

The caravan suffered extensive damage and the car towing it was also damaged.

Drivers have reported on Facebook the the highway has come to a halt and traffic is building quickly.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has confirmed one lane is blocked and drivers can expect long delays.