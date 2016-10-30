Tree of life unveiled

The Gympie Cemetery Trust has installed a granite memorial in the niche area in the shape of a stylised tree.

A GRANITE "Tree of Life” embossed with memorial leaves has been installed at the Gympie Cemetery's Cartwright Rd niche area.

When our loved ones request their ashes be scattered, it can seem that there is no special place to remember them.

Similarly, we may want something closer to home to commemorate departed friends or loved ones in other towns or countries.

Families and friends are invited to celebrate the lives of their loved ones by buying a leaf and attending an unveiling ceremony.

Each leaf will be an everlasting tribute to a life lived.

A leaf can be ordered in a choice of four autumn colours with four lines of writing.

Contact the Cemetery Trust office on 5482 2199 for more information.