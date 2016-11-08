Tree brings live power line crashing down on home

A FALLING tree brought down a power wire early this morning, leaving a home damaged and the live wire draped across a shed at the Palms.

Queensland Fire and Emergency crews were called to the Eljay Rd home at 1.30am, where the tree had come down across a wire from the power pole to the house.

The incident caused minor damage to the home's roof, and the wire was still live as it dangled over the shed.

QFES officers removed the fuse at the power pole, cutting power to the wire.

Energex will repair the damage to the wire and pole.