TRAGIC: Police investigate fatal crash west of Maryborough

Carlie Walker
| 17th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
A crash near Aramara claimed the life of an 80-year-old man and left a woman in a critical condition.
A crash near Aramara claimed the life of an 80-year-old man and left a woman in a critical condition.

AN elderly man was killed and his wife was left critically injured after a horror crash near Aramara, west of Maryborough.

The woman was airlifted from the scene by LifeFlight and is in a critical condition and was airlifted by LifeFlight .

The couple was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd, near the Glenbar Rd intersection.

The crash happened about 10.30am yesterday.

The Queensland Police Service Crash Unit is continuing to investigate.

The family of the crash victims is yet to be notified.

Sergeant Colin Bastable was at the scene of the crash yesterday.

"What happened is we've had a single vehicle travelling outbound on the Biggenden Road here at Aramara and it's come off the road, Sgt Bastable said.

"The driver's deceased and the passenger is in a critical condition, being airlifted to Brisbane for further treatment.

"Due to the nature of the accident, the road policing unit will be conducting an investigation."

Sergeant Bastable said he was not able to disclose where the couple was from because next of kin had not yet been notified.

But he confirmed they were local to the area.

The road was closed for a number of hours, with dozens of road users waiting to get through.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  aramara crash editors picks fraser coast police

