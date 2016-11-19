Tough time for awards judges

DISCERNING: Judges Michele Perrett (left) and Rae Gate had a tough time in the face of some stiff competion.

THE judges had a tough time sorting out who the winners of each of the 10 categories were for the 2016 Bendigo Bank Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business awards, held last Thurday night, Novermber 10.

Judges Michele Perrett, Rae Gate and Mark Moller of the Queensland Chamber of Commerce were impressed with this year's entrants.

Winner of the Business of the Year award was Cooloola Berries and was a standout for the win, according to Mrs Perrett.

"Cooloola Berries has reached a pinnacle in its involvement in the local community and innovative approaches to marketing and production,” she said.

Marketing, customer service, entrepreneurs were all recognised on the night and each gained attention from the judges for their different elements.

"The defining reasons for winners in the 10 different categories were a recognition of their uniqueness, excellent marketing and exemplary customer service.”

Awake Studios took out the People's Choice Award and this was a particularly difficult decision, Mrs Perrett said.

"The winner of the People's Choice Award was won by a whisker by Awake Studio as there were only five votes which separated the top four entrants.”

The nominees for these awards came from many different industries, with first-time nominees impressing the judges with their diversity.

"It's a credit to our region that we can recognise and showcase such wonderful and diverse businesses as those showcased,” Mrs Perrett said.

"They included budding business and established enterprises.”

Although it was a difficult task, attempting to rate the submissions, it was something that Mrs Perrett found fulfilling.

"It was rewarding reading about all the nominations to see where each business has come from, what they have achieved and what their plans are for the future,” she said last week.