Top awards for Gympie travel firm

CHAMBER: Dallas Shaw with Roadcraft's Sharlene Makin and owner of Easy Travel and Cruise Greg Close at the recent Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

EASY Travel and Cruise continues to kick goals, winning three separate industry awards at the weekend.

Less than a fortnight ago the company was awarded the runner-up prize in Customer Service at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards and now it has three new trophies for the cabinet.

The 2016 Travellers Choice annual awards were held in Canberra and was attended by travel agents from Traveller's Choice agencies from across the country.

The Traveller's Choice Silver Choice award was awarded to the Easy Travel and Cruise group and ranks the three stores (Gympie, Murray Bridge in South Australia and Nambour) in the top 11 to 20 agencies in the country.

Two Supplier's Choice awards, one from P&O Cruises and the other from Sun-Lover Holidays, were specifically awarded to the Gympie store and rank it as their number one store of all the Traveller's Choice agencies in Australia to deal with.

Manager of Easy Travel and Cruise in Gympie, Dallas Shaw, was pleased with the result.

"I just want to say how proud I am of the Easy Travel and Cruise team,” Mr Shaw said.