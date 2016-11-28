29°
News

Tony Abbott's plea to Turnbull: Let me help you

28th Nov 2016 7:20 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FORMER Australian leader Tony Abbott has delivered instructions and a plea to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in a television interview, telling the PM to focus on the Budget and asking to be brought back into Cabinet.

Mr Abbott's comments on Sky News come as the Federal Government prepares for its final sitting week of the year.

He said he would still be an effective Cabinet minister because "you don't have to idolise someone to be able to work with them".

In the same interview, Mr Abbott told the Sky News host that he did not want to "offer public advice to the prime minister", before adding that he was able to free range and talk on whatever topic he likes while a backbencher, something he wouldn't be able to do as a Cabinet minister.
 

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull AAP Image / Lukas Coch

He also suggested the prime minister focus on debt, and consider reviving some of the policies he and former Treasurer Joe Hockey pushed during their unpopular 2014 Budget.

He said if Australia failed to pay down that debt, it was akin to "intergenerational theft" and stealing from the next generation.

Mr Abbott also confirmed that he was writing another book that would be a manifesto for centre-right politics.

He said he would release it when he was "good and ready".

Prior to the 2016 election, Mr Abbott flagged that he may not re-contest his seat of Warringah.

When he decided to continue as a backbencher following "support and encouragement", colleagues including Eric Abetz said Mr Abbott "is absolutely no Kevin Rudd" and would not destabilise the government.

"Kevin Rudd was always about one thing only: Kevin Rudd," Mr Abetz said in January.

"Whereas Tony Abbott has always been about one thing, namely the Australian people."

Topics:  auspol malcolm turnbull politics tony abbott

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Police arrive to find crash scene deserted

Police arrive to find crash scene deserted

POLICE officers and paramedics rushed to the scene of a crash in Goomboorian last night to find only an empty car at the scene.

  • News

  • 28th Nov 2016 7:37 AM

UPDATE: Man charged after "drug-affected" rooftop drama

Police are in negotiations with a man wanted on a return to prison warrant who has camped himself on a roof in Mt Pleasant Rd.

A 14 hour standoff between police and a wanted man is over

WATCH: Local business owners enter the digital age

KEEP CONNECTED: Tony Kishawi instructing the group of business owners.

Business owners learn the new tools of the trade

VIEW GALLERY: Blood and sweat to drip on the canvas at Cats Oval

Wrestling, Jeremy Smacks holding Commando Ben Ayres.

Pro wrestling is making its Gympie debut with a view to make it a main stay

Local Partners

Meet these potential pets

Meet Soda and Shilo who are looking to be adopted into a new family.

Gympie schoolies head overseas to help those in need

JETSET: Olivia Fitzgerald, Zara Dodd (back) with Andrew Griffin and Lydia Paterson heading to Cambodia .

Shunning a week on the coast, local school leavers hit up Cambodia

VIEW GALLERY: Blood and sweat to drip on the canvas at Cats Oval

Wrestling, Jeremy Smacks holding Commando Ben Ayres.

Pro wrestling is making its Gympie debut with a view to make it a main stay

6 things to do in Gympie this weekend

No Caption

Duck races, horse races, wrestling, fireworks and rock & roll

What to do around Gympie this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for November 26 and 27

Everything you knew was on in Brisbane just got better

Everything you knew was on in Brisbane just got better

IF IT is diversity you want, Brisbane is the place to get it.

A banger of a summer music festival line-up

The music gods are shining on Brisbane this music season; get there!

THIS season, there really is something for all music tastes.

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Bonnie Raitt digging deep in latest album

Bonnie Raitt.

Blues musician on tunes and dealing with grief

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

Naomi Watts has opened up about her split from Liev Schreiber

Selena Gomez turned down thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez turned down Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving invitation

Movie Review: The Founder

The Founder isn't the easiest movie to Swallow

WHO LOVES GOLF!!!

Unit 3/25 Corella Road, Gympie 4570

Unit 1 1 1 $270,000

If you're looking to increase your rental portfolio Unit 3 located in the Gympie Pines Villas is an investors dream come true. Not only does the Complex have a 90%...

slashed 2 sell!

90 Monkland Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 REDUCED TO...

Looking for a classic Gympie home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $265,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

Over 2 Acres with Views

80 Pine Ridge Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 3 MID $200's

* 2.2 acres, gently sloping block, mainly cleared, views * 3 bay colorbond shed, 4 water tanks, fruit trees * Besser block home, colorbond roof, front and rear...

SELLING FAST!!!

Lots Sovereign Heights Estate, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

FISHING? BOATING? HIKING? CATTLE? IT&#39;S ALL HERE!!

218 Little Bella Creek Rd, Bella Creek 4570

4 2 10 Offers Over...

For the person who is looking for all the comforts of modern living in a quiet and peaceful location that offers the best in lifestyle and a choice of outdoor...

fantastic home 2 own!

1 Kyleigh Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 NOW ONLY...

Did you say you were looking for a really nice, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You did! Great!

a view 2 inspire!

L227 Irvine, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $200,000!

Would you look at THAT! Prime acreage close to town with a spectacular view. Imagine waking up to this picture. Rolling green hills as far as the eye can see!

LIVING ON THE FRITZ!!

Lot 3 Fritz Rd, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Fall in love with this stunning block situated on Fritz Road in ... $139,000

Fall in love with this stunning block situated on Fritz Road in Chatsworth. Situated on 6002m2 (more or less) and only minutes to town off the Bruce Highway the...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!